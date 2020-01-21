News

Medicines regulator may restrict codeine to prescription-only

PREMIUM
By Tamar Kahn - 21 January 2020

SA’s medicines regulator has revived the debate on the control of codeine and is considering ruling that popular painkillers and cough suppressants are sold on prescription-only, unless the industry can come up with a viable alternative.

Restricting codeine to prescription-only would reduce sales and hit local pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram particularly hard, as it is the dominant player...

