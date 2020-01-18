SA’s new refugee regulations could have been drafted by Trump, says activist

SA’s new rules governing asylum seekers and refugees could easily have been drafted by the Trump administration, says Sharon Ekambaram of Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR).

The regulations, which forbid refugees and asylum seekers from engaging in any political activity, even if it concerns issues in their home countries, came into effect as part of the Refugee Amendment Act on January 1. They were gazetted on December 27, taking civil society organisations by surprise. The content of the regulations took no account of some 2,000 submissions made in 2016 slamming the “restrictive and punitive” proposals.

Apart from the ban on political activity, the regulations also ban refugees and asylum seekers from visiting their home countries or visiting their local embassies.

They will be compelled to get a “refugee” visa at the point of entry to SA — which is largely up to the whim of the immigration officials on duty. They will also be banned from certain jobs in certain industries.

An immigration official will be able to demand a paternity test from an asylum seeker who wishes to enter SA with his children. Failure will result in the child or children being handed over to social workers.

Ekambaram, who is manager of the Refugee and Migrant Rights Programme at LHR, told GroundUp: “We want to meet with the minister. We will mobilise civil society.”