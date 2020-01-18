SAA survival in the balance

Government has given undertakings to return to SAA's business rescue practitioners within a week on a way forward for the embattled airline.

SAA's business rescue practitioner Les Matuson told TimesLIVE that high level meetings had been held on Saturday with public enterprise, trade and industry and treasury officials.

The meetings were held ahead of Sunday's deadline on whether government will grant the embattled airline a R2bn bailout.

Matuson said that various options on SAA's future were discussed in Saturday's meeting as well as other meetings held during the week, including the cessation of all operations.

"No one wants that. Everyone involved in these meetings wants to save SAA and jobs. People see the potential in the airline.