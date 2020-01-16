News

WATCH | The moments before 2m black mamba is captured in a KZN chicken coop

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 16 January 2020
Snake catcher Jason Arnold and reaction officer Kevin Valoo with a 2m black mamba that was removed from a chicken coop in KZN on Thursday.
Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

A 2m black mamba was removed from a chicken coop in Canelands, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) was called to the residence after the owner saw a snake eating his chickens.

“Reaction officers called for the help of a snake catcher, who captured and relocated the snake,” it said in a statement.

In a video of the capture, someone can be heard saying the snake had eaten a chicken and a chick.

A python was captured at the same residence on Wednesday night. According to Rusa, it was called to 53 snake incidents over the festive season.

On Monday, a 2.4m black mamba was removed from a factory in Redcliffe, north of Durban.

