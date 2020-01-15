Mixed emotions on first day for Nelson Mandela Bay pupils

It was a morning of mixed emotions for Nelson Mandela Bay pupils who started the school year on Wednesday morning, some for their first day at “big school”.

At Ben Sinuka Primary School in New Brighton, Luphawu Xhosana, 5, was not a happy chappy because he had already lost his school bag.

Another Ben Sinuka pupil, Linathi Mpayimpeli, 6, was happier to be at school.

“I want to be a chef when I grow up to cook at hotels and at home,” Linathi said.

At BJ Mnyanda Primary School, Grade 1 teacher Ntombizanele Mcitheka wasted no time in getting the school year off to the right start with lessons on counting and colours.

Twins Siyeva and Siyaxola Might, also from BJ Mnyana, were not happy at being split up and put in different classes.