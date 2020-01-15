Mixed emotions on first day for Nelson Mandela Bay pupils
It was a morning of mixed emotions for Nelson Mandela Bay pupils who started the school year on Wednesday morning, some for their first day at “big school”.
At Ben Sinuka Primary School in New Brighton, Luphawu Xhosana, 5, was not a happy chappy because he had already lost his school bag.
Another Ben Sinuka pupil, Linathi Mpayimpeli, 6, was happier to be at school.
“I want to be a chef when I grow up to cook at hotels and at home,” Linathi said.
At BJ Mnyanda Primary School, Grade 1 teacher Ntombizanele Mcitheka wasted no time in getting the school year off to the right start with lessons on counting and colours.
Twins Siyeva and Siyaxola Might, also from BJ Mnyana, were not happy at being split up and put in different classes.
It was a more positive start to the day for another set of twins at the school, Olwam and Alubone Mketshane.
Across town, Jazmine Sharpley, 8, — with a bag bigger than her upper body — proudly left her mother, Jenilee van der Byl, at the gates of Elliot Academy.
“I missed my friends and teachers at school. Yes, holidays are fun, but schools is more entertaining.
“There is so much more to do when you are at school — not only playing with friends but learning things you never knew about,” Jazmine said.
“I am very excited for the new school year and making new friends, meeting my new teacher and moving to my new class.”
Van der Byl said she could not believe her daughter was already at the threshold of primary school.
“Where has the time gone?
“It’s insane to think she is already starting grade 4, or standard 2 as I know it.
“She has been looking forward to the first day, more so than I have.
“I think the first day is generally harder on the parents than it is on the kids when it comes to saying goodbye,” she said.
At Sanctor Primary School, Micayla de Jager, 5, was excited about her first day in “big school” and could not stop smiling for the camera.
“I’m happy to start school. I want to make new friends and learn new things,” she said.
Micayla’s mom, Jocinda, said she was more anxious about her daughter’s first day at school than she was.
“She has been so excited about this day.
“She was the one rushing me to leave the house so we are not late.
“I’m nervous to leave her but I know she’s going to be OK because she’s a very friendly child,” Jocinda said.