DA, UDM talks just a ‘hare-brained scheme’ — Trollip

The DA’s decision to have talks with the UDM to form a coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay is just another hare-brained scheme concocted by the party’s federal council chair, Helen Zille.

This was the reaction of former Bay mayor Athol Trollip, who took to Twitter on Tuesday, where he labelled the party’s decision to sit down with the UDM as “outrageous”.

HeraldLIVE reported on Wednesday that secret talks between the DA and smaller political parties, including the UDM, are set to take place later this afternoon as they jostle for control of the city.

Discussions have intensified in the last week, with all nine of the Bay’s parties thrashing out coalition options.

But Trollip was not impressed with the news, tweeting: “This smacks of another hare-brained Mamphela Ramphele type scheme by Zille.”