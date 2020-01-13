Trials postponed for bed availability at Fort England

A lack of available beds at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital led to the postponement in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday of the cases of an alleged serial rapist and two men accused of murder and attempted murder.



Xolile Peter, 23, of KwaNobhule, who is accused of raping at least seven woman and young girls aged between 12 and 24 over a two year period, had his matter postponed...

