Power restored to Nelson Mandela Bay areas

Power has been restored to all but one of the areas affected by a power outage which saw parts of Nelson Mandela Bay waking up to no electricity.

Residents in parts of the Bay woke up to no power on Monday morning, despite no load-shedding being scheduled.

This was as a result of a fault between the Chatty and Ditchling main substations.

Municipal spokesperson Mzobanzi Jikazana said: “Staff from [the] electricity & energy [department ] worked tirelessly to restore supply as soon as they could.

“Supply has now been restored to most of the areas leaving only a small percentage of Gelvandale without power, which staff are still working on around the clock to restore,” he said.

No time frame is available as to when the power in Gelvandale will be restored.