Western Cape police hunting for gang who robbed tourists in Khayelitsha

Western Cape police have ordered a 72-hour activation plan for the arrest of a gang of armed men who robbed 11 tourists in Khayelitsha on Friday.

The tourist group had been visiting a gardening project in Site C when they were threatened and robbed of cameras, cellular telephones and wallets.

“The tourists were in the area with a 26-year-old local tourist guide when five armed men made their way into the premises of a school where they were. The suspects, wearing reflector jackets ordered the group into a vehicle and robbed them. No-one sustained injury during the incident, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Khayelitsha detectives later visited the group at their hotel and took statements, said Potelwa, adding that counselling services had also been offered to the victims.

“Anyone with information that can assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” Potelwa said.