Nelson Mandela Bay matriculant dies in hospital after being run over

A Port Elizabeth teenager has died in hospital after being hit by a car opposite a nightclub in Cape Road just a few days before the 2019 matric results were released.

The crash happened on Saturday night and Westering High School matriculant Megan Pretorius, 19, died in hospital on Thursday morning.

Pretorius’s 18-year-old friend, who has not been named, was also injured but survived.

According to police, the crash happened opposite the Zazu Nightclub in Cape Road, Newton Park, but the ambulance removed the two girls from the scene before the police arrived, resulting in no case being opened.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that a criminal case was registered on Thursday, after Megan’s death.

“It is alleged that on Saturday at about 11.30pm, Pretorius and two friends were standing opposite a nightclub in Newton Park, when a white VW Golf drove passed them.

“It is further alleged that the car was spinning and the driver lost control and hit two of the women,” she said.

Naidu said that further details on whether the car stopped or sped off after the crash had not been established.

“The case was only reported [today] and investigations have only commenced,” she said.

Westering High School posted a message on its social media page, calling the crash a hit-and-run. The post was later edited and hit-and-run replaced with “a tragic accident”.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the Pretorius family. Megan has left a void no-one can fill.

“There are not many in the world like her, and today the earth mourns the loss of an angel.”

Detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide and additional charges could follow, Naidu said.