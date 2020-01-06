Increased police presence in Nelson Mandela Bay yields results

Safer season operations are set to continue in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, with intensified patrolling in the Bay’s crime hotspot areas.

Mount Road Cluster commander Major-General Thembisile Patekile said operations would continue beyond the festive season.

The intensified visible policing has proven successful so far with the confiscation of illegal firearms, the shutdown of illegal home-brewing of alcohol and the execution of numerous arrests.

A case of culpable homicide is also under investigation after a pedestrian was hit while crossing the N2 freeway near the weighbridge in Kinkelbos shortly before 8pm on Saturday.

The man, identified as Melikaya Schoeman, believed to be in his 20s, died after being hit by a Volkswagen Polo, according to the police.

Meanwhile, 10,000 litres of home-brewed alcohol was destroyed at a house in New Brighton at the weekend. The owner of the Jawa Street home was slapped with a R2,000 fine.

On Friday morning, members of the New Brighton police, as well as the metro police acted on information about the unlawful brewing of the liquor, known as mtshovalale.

“Gaining access proved difficult on several occasions because of the house’s security,” Naidu said.

“However, members spotted a man walking away from the house and he was stopped and questioned.

“Police eventually gained access to the property and discovered thousands of litres of home-brewed alcohol on the premises.”

In addition, 237 bottles of alcohol were seized, and the owner, aged 68, was issued with a fine for trading without a valid liquor licence.

Two firearms, previously reported as stolen, were recovered in separate incidents on Saturday.

At about 10.30am, members of the SA Police Service in Gelvandale were conducting operations at the Korsten taxi rank when they searched a known suspected gang member.

An Astra 6.35 pistol with ammunition was allegedly found in his possession.

According to Naidu, the same firearm had been reported stolen in Kuruman in June 2019.

The man, 22, was arrested and is expected to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In a separate incident at about 2.15pm, an intelligence-driven operation resulted in the recovery of a stolen firearm, ammunition and drugs at a house in Humansdorp.

Naidu said a search warrant was executed at a Searle Street home in Moerasrivier and a 7.65 firearm and 35 rounds of ammunition were found hidden in a bushy area of an adjoining yard.

Police also confiscated five packets of cocaine, 13 packets of tik, three mandrax tablets and dagga.

Naidu said the drugs were found under the dog kennel in the yard.

The firearm had apparently been reported stolen in Kabega Park a year ago.

No arrests were made.

“We will continue in our efforts in cleaning up our streets and ridding them of illegal activities and unlicensed firearms that are used to terrorise and threaten the safety of our communities,” Patekile said.