Murdered anti-apartheid activist Peter Sample laid to rest

Sample’s long-time friend and ex-political prisoner Looks Matoto said it was sad that his friend had fought crime and injustice for most of his life, only to be shot dead by criminals in his own home.

“Peter was very much concerned with the current [crime rate] in SA and I remember how he always expressed concern at the youth’s impertinence to break into people’s houses, whereas there was no such thing during the time of our struggle for freedom.



“He even started a neighbourhood watch and was actively patrolling against crime in his old age in Zwide, so it breaks my heart that his death will be beneficial to criminals because there is one less person fighting crime in the community,” Matoto said.

Calling him an unsung hero, Matoto said Sample had dedicated his life to advocating for a safe environment for his community and family until the end of his life.

In his tribute to Sample, Matoto recited a poem entitled Nkululeko Ndini Endakulwelwa Kabuhlungu, Usalikhumbula na Igama Lam? (Freedom, whom I have fought so hard for, do you still remember my name?) touching on the common practice of only hailing heroes once they had died.

“One sad reality is that we only remember our comrades’ efforts when they have passed. How I wish we had told [Sample] that he was one of a kind while he was still alive,” he said.

Spokesperson Mpumelelo Mzizi said the family was struggling to come to terms with Sample’s untimely death.

“Losing a loved one is not an easy thing to come to terms with, so we are heartbroken by the loss as a family but we are trying to come to terms with the reality that [Sample] is indeed gone.



“We have lost so much in him as he affected his whole family and community in so many different ways that everyone was able to feel his genuine love,” Mzizi said.

Sample was Mzizi’s brother-in-law and they lived together, along with the rest of the family, for a while before Mzizi moved to his own home.

Describing Sample as a warm and kind person, Mzizi said his family had been so comfortable with him that everyone at home, including his young nieces and nephews, referred to him by his name.

He said the family hoped Sample’s death would prompt the government to take measures to combat crime.

“One of the causes that [Sample] was most concerned about was crime as he noted that it was not only a city or provincial problem but an issue in the country at large, so it saddens us that what he has been fighting is what has led to his departure,” Mzizi said.

Echoing Matoto and Mzizi’s words, Pastor Sandra Peter noted the threat of crime and called for communities to unite against it in prayer.

Peter said while Sample and other political activists had fought and won against the apartheid system, today’s community had to fight against crime.

“We are here today because we are oppressed by crime in our communities and that is the war we are challenged with today and it’s difficult, it involves our own children and black children of our own neighbours.



“It’s one thing to face the oppression of apartheid together as a black nation but it’s something else to have to fight against the very same children you were fighting [to liberate] because they are killing their elders,” Peter said.

Peter addressed Sample’s sobbing family, ANC branch leadership and community members.

Sample’s political activism was stirred by the 1976 historic student uprising.

He was eventually arrested and served a five-year sentence on Robben Island, where he was groomed in ANC politics, Marxism and Leninism until his release in early 1983.

After he was released, Sample continued activism by mobilising the youth against apartheid under the Port Elizabeth Youth Congress (Peyco) and was active in several campaigns to fend off rent increases, wage bus boycotts and consumer boycotts of white-owned businesses.

He carried out political education for self-defence units in the mid-1980s in Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage.

Sample’s community activism coincided with his passion for sport, with his home often full of soccer players after he became a founding member of the African Aces Football Club (Amadamara), of which he became president in the 1990s.

Sample is survived by four children and three grandchildren.