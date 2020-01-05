Load-shedding to continue until Monday morning

Load-shedding will continue until 5am Monday, Eskom has announced.

This follows an announcement on Saturday night that load-shedding — the first for 2020 — would commence at 10pm through to 8am on Sunday.

However, on Sunday morning, the power utility said in a statement that stage 2 load-shedding would have to continue through to 5am Monday.

“The conveyor belt failure at Medupi power station has since been repaired and the plant is feeding power into the grid,” the statement reads.

“This incident, however, as well as a loss of additional generation units caused us to have to deplete our diesel and pump storage levels, which we need to restore as we head into the working week on Monday.”

