Security guard accused of kidnapping Durban toddler granted bail

A man accused of attempting to kidnap a little boy in a retail store at a Durban mall has been granted bail.

Ntandoyenkosi Bulose, 29, appeared in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Monday where he was granted bail of R2,000.

CCTV footage, allegedly of Bulose, a security guard at a retail outlet at Crescent Mall in the plush suburb of Umhlanga, went viral last week. In the video, a man is seen removing the child from a trolley, while his grandmother is engaged with a store assistant.

Prosecutor Nathi Ngcongo told magistrate John Moore that Bulose had exited the store after picking up the toddler.

“He (Bulose) exited the store and headed towards the liquor store. The grandmother of the victim began to scream and the accused heard this. He then walked out of the liquor store and handed the victim back to the grandmother,” Ngcongo told the court.

Bulose didn't react throughout the proceedings.