Fake news alert for 20% maths pass mark claims

The department of basic education said it noted with “enormous disappointment” social media posts suggesting that the minimum pass requirement for mathematics had been “lowered to 20%” for grades 7-9.

The department said in a statement on Sunday that incorrect news reports in 2016 - that were subsequently clarified - had recently resurfaced and been shared as new information.

"There is no change to the minimum pass requirements," said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.