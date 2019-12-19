Costa Panayiotou laid to rest

He was a humble, hardworking man who lived for his family.

That was the message that emerged at the Greek Orthodox Church where the funeral of prominent Uitenhage businessman Costa Panayiotou was held on Wednesday.

Panayiotou, 67, father of Christopher, who was convicted in 2017 of murdering his wife Jayde, was gunned down outside his business, the Bambi Snack Bar, in Uitenhage on December 9.

A case of murder is being investigated by the provincial organised crime investigation unit, which specialises in hit murders, but police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said on Wednesday there had not yet been any breakthroughs.

About 300 people including family, friends and members of the Greek and Cypriot community packed into the Greek Orthodox Church in Parsons Hill to pay their respects to Panayiotou.

It is understood that Christopher had applied to the prison authorities for leave to attend the service, but he was not there.

Some familiar figures from his trial were, however, including defence attorney Terry Price.

According to the funeral programme, Constantinos Nicolaou Panayiotou was born in the island country of Cyprus and came to Port Elizabeth when he was 15, where he quickly became involved in business through resident family members.

In 1984, he bought the Bambi Snack Bar, “where his long and hard hours began”, and the next year he married Fanoula.

“He was always looking for something to keep busy such as his music and DJ’ing, being involved in the Greek community, and was always looking for something to fix.

“Costa was a generous, humble and loving gentleman who devoted his life to serving others.

“He was a loving husband and father, and the happiness of his wife and children were his main priority.”

The service for the most part was conducted by the ministers in Greek, and then Panayiotou’s daughters, Chloe and Kalleope, came forward to share memories of their father, speaking on behalf of themselves, their brother and their mother.

In tears, they recalled his kindness, funny verbal mannerisms, creative English, enjoyment of a whisky and Coke each evening, and how he had put his daughters and his wife on a pedestal.

At the end of the service mourners filed past Panayioutou’s casket at the front of the church before walking across to the Hellenic Hall to continue the gathering.