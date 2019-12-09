Father of Christopher Panayiotou shot dead outside shop

The father of convicted wife murderer Christopher Panayiotou was shot dead in Uitenhage shortly before 2am on Monday.

Costa Panayiotou, 67, was gunned down outside the Bambi Snack Bar in Market Street, Uitenhage.

According to officials, he was shot twice

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli confirmed that Panayiotou’s VW Polo was stolen and has been recovered, abandoned, in Motherwell.

Nkohli said more information would be released later.

Panayiotou orchestrated the murder of his wife Jayde Panayiotou in 2015 by hiring Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko to kill her.

Jayde's body was found in an open field near Uitenhage on April 22, 2015. She had been shot three times.

In November 2017, after he was found guilty, Panayiotou was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

Sibeko, who was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, was sentenced to 15 years and Nenembe was sentenced to life for murder and an additional 15 years for robbery.