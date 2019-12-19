Legal claims eat away at Eastern Cape health budget
Hundreds of millions of rand meant for core health services had to be diverted to cover medico-legal claims against the Eastern Cape department of health.
The department’s annual report for the last financial year (2018/2019) highlighted that its budget had been badly affected by the payouts...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.