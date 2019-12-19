All musical roads lead to Uitenhage

Uitenhage will be the place to party this weekend, with a host of national artists set to perform in the garden town.

The eMandulo Cultural and Music Festival will take place on Saturday and one of the most popular events on the December calendar for Uitenhage — the annual picnic — is to be held at Willow Dam on Monday.

Headlining the events are artists such as Simmy, Scorpion kings Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa, Mafikizolo, Sjava and Shwi no Mthekala.

The eMandulo Cultural and Music Festival, which was launched in 2015, is aimed at celebrating and promoting indigenous music, cultural dances, drama and theatre.

Event organiser Mvuzo Mtyhobile said this was a space where traditional music such as maskandi came to life.

“There are festivals that are specific for other genres, but culture is something that is close to our hearts and eMandulo Cultural and Music Festival is a platform where the youth can enjoy maskandi, mbaqanga together with afro pop and gospel,” Mtyhobile said, adding that people had to start practising and loving their culture.