Spear-fisherman lucky to escape after being dragged out to sea by shark

A spear-fisherman was dragged by a great white shark for about 50m before being able to free himself and get to shore safely on Wednesday.

The shark was about 5m long.

NSRI Plettenberg Bay station commander Marc Rodgers said an eyewitness called in a "shark encounter" incident at 10.13am on Wednesday.

"The eyewitness was confident that a shark had taken the spear-fisherman. Only his fishing floatation buoy remained on the sea surface, about 200m offshore of rocks at Salt River, but there was no sign of the spear-fisherman," said Rodgers.

A rescue vessel was launched and when crew got to the location, a flotation buoy was recovered with only a head of a musselcracker fish attached.