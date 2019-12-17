2020 medicine price increases capped

Prices of medicines and scheduled substances will only be adjusted by a maximum of 4.53% in 2020, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a notice published in the government gazette last week.

Medicine prices in the private sector are tightly controlled by the health department, which usually permits one increase a year on the ceiling price for each drug, known as the single-exit price. The capped prices mean companies cannot pass on increased input costs to consumers, and thus face a squeeze on their profits.

Mkhize said in the notice that applications for adjustments of the single-exit price could be submitted for the first time from January 10 to no later than February 28.

He has previously called for cheaper medicines, saying “a win-win scenario is to embrace a partnership between the developed north and the developing south to innovate and manufacture products for our needs at a price that can be afforded by Africans”.