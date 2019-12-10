Wits university to honour Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

The executive director of UN women Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured by Witwatersrand university for her commitment to women’s empowerment nationally and globally.

Mlambo-Ngcuka will receive an honorary doctorate in Literature.

This is as Wits university will be awarding 150 PhD qualifications across all five faculties.

Wits spokesperson Buhle Zuma said during the December graduation period, Wits University will recognise distinguished South Africans by awarding its prized gold medal and honorary doctorates.