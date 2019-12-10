Doctors, nurses and water to be sent to initiation schools in Eastern Cape

Alarmed by the deaths of 18 initiates this summer season, Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has directed all qualified medical officials stationed in Bhisho to go to initiation schools to assess the conditions of initiates.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said dehydration had been identified as the main cause of death in most cases - meaning that the initiates are being deprived of water.

“This belief - that if initiates are not given water their wounds will heal faster - could not be further from the truth. Some would-be initiates even stop taking water before they undergo the rite because of being misinformed that this would help them heal faster. They die from dehydration just days after being circumcised,” he said.