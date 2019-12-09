Bobani’s last big promise thwarted

PREMIUM

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani’s R36m pledge to a housing developer was dealt a blow shortly after his ousting, with the municipality saying it was impossible to carry out.



On November 25, Bobani pledged money from the city to the man behind the R10bn Florida Heights housing development project near Despatch...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.