WATCH | SA's Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019.
The news broke in the early hours of Monday morning after Tunzi emerged victoriously from Sunday evening’s glittering pageant.
Congratulations Miss Africa! Miss Universe 2019! 🙌🏻🙌🏻❤️ 🇿🇦 #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/GKf9QZa6wo— Miss Universe 2019 (@MissUniverseus) December 9, 2019
After wowing the judges and fans throughout the competition Zozibini managed to swoop the title, taking over from Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
Zozibini is the third South African to win the Miss Universe title.
The first was Margaret Gardiner in 1978, followed by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017.
Throughout the night she emphasised the need for girls to be educated.
Update!! 🇿🇦😭— Sold Mom for Nandos 🇿🇦 (@thandophakela) December 9, 2019
“I got my first book from my grandmother who never got an opportunity to get an education. She gave me that book because she had hope that I would have a future much better than hers.
“I come from strong women who have fought, not only to be recognised as humans, but to be recognised as intelligent and capable leaders.
“Because of those women I am here today and it is now my responsibility to inspire others to lead and to be the best and stay confident in everything they do.”