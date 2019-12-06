News

Retail store foods found in wholesaler’s shop

By Gareth Wilson - 06 December 2019
More than R70,000 worth of branded retailer in-house food products were found being sold at a wholesaler in Korsten
More than R70,000 worth of branded retailer in-house food products were found being sold at a wholesaler in Korsten
Image: Supplied

A wholesaler was arrested when police found retailer branded food products worth about R70,000 on his shop’s shelves.

The raid took place at Mhimi Wholesale  in Cottrell Street, Korsten, at about 1pm on Thursday, and

several pallets of allegedly stolen branded food consumables were found in the store.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a team raided the shop with risk management officials from a local retailer store.

A pallet of in-house branded products found at the wholesaler’s store
A pallet of in-house branded products found at the wholesaler’s store
Image: supplied

Janse van Rensburg said during the raid police found Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite and Spar branded products.

“Some of the items were on the shelves while the others were packed on pallets,” she said.

Some of the items recovered include the retailers’ in-house branded milks, soups and canned foods.

 

 

“The owner was questioned as to where the items were purchased and could not provide any reasonable explanation or proof of purchase.”

The shop owner, 33, was arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

“It is suspected these goods were obtained either from being stolen from warehouses, or from hijacked delivery vehicles,” she said.

“The various retailers are assisting with backtracking and locating the origins of the products.

“The retailers have confirmed that these items were not legally obtained as they do not sell in bulk to stores for resale.”

The man is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, while police continue to follow up leads.

Latest Videos

Taxi drivers’ ‘short right’ to a smart look
SA reacts to Anele Hoyana's murder

Most Read

X