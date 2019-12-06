Retail store foods found in wholesaler’s shop
A wholesaler was arrested when police found retailer branded food products worth about R70,000 on his shop’s shelves.
The raid took place at Mhimi Wholesale in Cottrell Street, Korsten, at about 1pm on Thursday, and
several pallets of allegedly stolen branded food consumables were found in the store.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a team raided the shop with risk management officials from a local retailer store.
Janse van Rensburg said during the raid police found Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite and Spar branded products.
“Some of the items were on the shelves while the others were packed on pallets,” she said.
Some of the items recovered include the retailers’ in-house branded milks, soups and canned foods.
“The owner was questioned as to where the items were purchased and could not provide any reasonable explanation or proof of purchase.”
The shop owner, 33, was arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property.
“It is suspected these goods were obtained either from being stolen from warehouses, or from hijacked delivery vehicles,” she said.
“The various retailers are assisting with backtracking and locating the origins of the products.
“The retailers have confirmed that these items were not legally obtained as they do not sell in bulk to stores for resale.”
The man is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, while police continue to follow up leads.