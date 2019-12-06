Retail store foods found in wholesaler’s shop

A wholesaler was arrested when police found retailer branded food products worth about R70,000 on his shop’s shelves.

The raid took place at Mhimi Wholesale in Cottrell Street, Korsten, at about 1pm on Thursday, and

several pallets of allegedly stolen branded food consumables were found in the store.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a team raided the shop with risk management officials from a local retailer store.