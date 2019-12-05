Fidelity snaps up Bosasa's Krugersdorp HQ for R14m on auction

African Global Operations' headquarters were auctioned for R14m on Thursday.

The company, formerly known as Bosasa, is based in Krugersdorp and boasts large, green manicured lawns with an assortment of buildings, including a restaurant, canteen, warehouse and offices.

The property was bought by security service provider Fidelity.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann spoke to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the auction.

“We have huge facilities we can use for the accommodation of our staff,” he said.

“There is a lot of office space and a lot of our businesses and admin people will be moving into this area as soon as possible.”

Baartman said he expected to spend much more than R14m on the property.