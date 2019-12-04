Correctional officer arrested for allegedly raping young woman

Northern Cape police have arrested a correctional services officer in Kimberley after he allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the officer worked at the Tswelopele Maximum Correctional Centre in the city.

The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

“The victim was reportedly walking home when she was allegedly grabbed, threatened and raped by the suspect.”

The man was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to appear in the Galeshewe magistrate’s court on Wednesday.