Four dead and six injured in series of shootings

Gareth Wilson

Four people were killed and six injured in four separate shootings across Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Siyanda Xaluva, 27, and Lunkanyo Tulwane, 22, were gunned down while sitting in a car outside Siba's tavern in Laman Street in Govan Mbeki, Bethelsdorp, at about 7am.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that as the two friends got into the car, a suspect walked up to the car and fired several shots. Both were killed.

At about 11pm in Endlovini Street in NU29 Motherwell, a group of unidentified men kicked open a shack door and shot Nomhle Meva, 48, in the head.

Beetge said the suspects were looking for Meva’s son and when he refused to open the shots were fired.

“Another two occupants in the shack managed to hide behind a door in another section of the shack but were subsequently shot,” Beetge said.

“Both were taken to the hospital a short while later. The suspect fled the scene on foot.”

Beetge said while the motive for both killings was unknown, detectives were looking into the possibility that the attacks were gang-related.

At 6pm, an 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg in what is believed to be a random gang-shooting in Martin Street in Helenvale.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said details were sketchy and the boy was in hospital receiving treatment

Hours later, at about 9.30pm, three people were injured and another killed during a drunken brawl at a tavern in Walmer Location.

Police Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident stemmed from an argument that erupted earlier in the day.

“A band was playing in the yard of the tavern when a fight erupted between two people. One of the men then got in a car and left. A short while later he returned with three people, all of whom were armed with firearms. They fired in the yard injuring three people and killing one woman,” she said.

Asked about the motive, Janse van Rensburg said that it was suspected to be alcohol-related.

All four murder and five attempted murder cases are being investigated by different detective branches and the cases are not believed to be linked.