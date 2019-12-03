Boto’s second bail bid fails

A Port Elizabeth doctor’s hopes of getting out of jail were once again dashed on Monday after his bail application based on new facts was dismissed in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.



Dr Mkhuseli Boto, 50, is accused of attempted murder after his estranged wife was shot in the face at their Summerstrand home in August...

