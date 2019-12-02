Continued use of coal will fuel many deaths in SA by 2030

PREMIUM

SA has been earmarked as one of three countries that will experience the greatest loss of life by 2030 if Africa sticks with fossil fuels.



According to new research from scientists in the US and UK, “if Africa chooses a future powered by fossil fuels, nearly 50,000 people could die prematurely each year from fossil fuel emissions by 2030, mostly in SA, Nigeria and Malawi”...

