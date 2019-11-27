With three children killed in SA every day, parents need to step up

But NGO Matla A Bana says this number is just a drop in the ocean: three children are killed in SA daily.

“The number of recorded incidents may be shocking, but there’s also many other incidents which go unreported or are incorrectly recorded," said the organisation's CEO Monique Strydom.

Strydom said Matla A Bana assisted about 30,000 children every year who had fallen victim to abuse and opened cases at police stations across the country.

While there has been an apparent spike in violence against women and children in recent weeks, Strydom said the problem has always been prevalent but had lately become "easier to report".

Carol Bower, director of the Quaker Peace Centre in Cape Town, said the high levels of violence against children was a symptom of violence throughout SA society.

"Living in a society as violent as ours - where there are 58 murders a day, three children murdered a day and where the child homicide rate is twice the global average, six women are killed by their intimate partners a day, and nearly 140 reported rapes a day - is tough," she said.