Tag Yachts bookkeeper in court
The former bookkeeper of a now defunct multimillion-rand luxury yacht company cried quietly as she briefly took to the dock in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday morning.
Bridgette Wait, 35, of Jeffreys Bay, is accused of stealing more than R3m from Tag Yachts SA between August 2014 and August 2017 by substituting the banking details of creditors or suppliers with her own...
