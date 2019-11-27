Murder-accused caregiver denied bail

Keys to two elderly women’s rooms at a retirement village in Sunridge Park were stolen and duplicated days before their murders, the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court heard on Tuesday.



Their personal caretaker, who had worked at the St John’s Old Age Home in Stella Londt Drive for eight years before she was arrested, then allegedly used the SIM card of another elderly resident to communicate with her co-accused...

