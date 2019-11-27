Jailed Dalindyebo won’t attend Sigcawu funeral

Jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo has decided not to attend the funeral of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu on Friday.

The AbaThembu king said his attendance at the funeral service might cause an unnecessary distraction, according to a statement from the office of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Members of the public had requested the authorities to grant the AbaThembu king permission to attend the funeral service.

Dalindyebo is serving an effective 12 years in prison, imposed by the Supreme Court of Appeal in October 2015.

Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, confirmed on Wednesday that the matter had been discussed with Dalindyebo in line with section 44 of the Correctional Services Act.

“It was the decision of King Zwelibanzi (Dalindyebo) that he will not be attending the funeral service of King Zwelonke [Sigcawu] because his attendance of the funeral service might cause [an] unnecessary distraction during this difficult moment for AmaXhosa and the people of South Africa at large,” Sicwetsha said.

“We respect the decision of the king and we call on all the people of the province to also respect the decision of the king of AbaThembu on this specific matter,” he said.