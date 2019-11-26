Bobani finally signs drought disaster declaration

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has finally signed the drought disaster declaration that will allow the metro to maintain its classification as a disaster area and apply for desperately needed grant funding.

Bobani sat with the paperwork on his desk for weeks, saying that he had not signed the documents because he was “consulting”.

Answering questions via WhatsApp, the usually garrulous Bobani gave one-word answers and would not say why it had taken him so long to sign the papers, what consultations he had undertaken and with whom.

However, he said he had signed the declaration late last week.

This was also confirmed by mayoral committee member for infrastructure Andile Lungisa, who said this would enable the municipality to implement its drought interventions because it could now approach the National Treasury for drought funding.

“There are things that we must be able to do on an emergency basis when a drought intervention has been signed,” Lungisa said.

“We’ll apply for drought-relief funding and that will go to the issue of attending to water leaks [among other things].

“We’ll also look at and monitor water meters to save water and speed up the drilling of boreholes,” Lungisa said.

He said the delay in signing the declaration was caused by “outstanding issues”, but failed to elaborate.

A sceptical DA councillor Masixole Zinto said: “There are a number of things that Bobani has said he’s done which did not happen.

“We shall see if he’s signed the declaration or not by the movement of officials dealing with the drought in the metro.”

The Disaster Management Act stipulates that to apply for funding from the provincial or national government, it is necessary for a municipality to have a local state of disaster declared and to have the status maintained because it lapses every three months.

According to the latest recorded figures, on Monday the Bay’s dam levels were: Kouga 33.8%, Churchill 100%, Impofu 17.46%, Loerie 54.99% and Groendal 38.06%.

The total combined level of the dams is 36.37%.

Speaking about long-term solutions, Lungisa said the metro was looking into building a desalination plant and that discussions had already begun with the Coega Development Corporation in this regard.

In September, representatives from visiting Japanese companies encouraged Bay officials and politicians to consider public-private partnerships as a means of establishing a desalination plant in the metro.

Last week, parts of the metro such as Blue Horizon Bay and Van Stadens were without water for more than two days.

On Monday, certain parts of KwaNobuhle were also without water.