Evidence from crash that killed UK tourists sent to expert unit

The evidence was gathered over the past three weeks as detectives took paint and other samples from the vehicles involved in the collision.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said evidence was taken from both vehicles and the trailer — including paint scraping samples — to determine the point of impact.

“All the evidence gathered on the scene has been sent to the specialist accident response investigations unit in Pretoria and they will collate all the details and evidence, assisting us with the scene reconstruction,” he said.

Beetge said several statements had also been taken during the investigation to assist with ascertaining what had happened.

“Together with the accident unit report and the statements, the case will be submitted for the state prosecutor to decide on how to proceed.”

No timeline could be given as to when the specialist reports would be completed.

Thando Kalipa, 55, who was driving the group to Port Elizabeth from a lodge, said he suspected the car behind him had bumped the trailer, loaded with the Britons’ luggage.

The four were in SA on a holiday and work trip to look at future possibilities in SA for A Rocha International.

The Harrises were the co-founders of A Rocha — a Christian conservation charity that operates in more than 20 countries — with Christopher Naylor an executive director of the organisation and Susanna a volunteer.

The Harris family have since started an update posting section on the A Rocha website.

According to a post on Thursday, Peter went back to hospital for more tests after feeling ill.

“They have kept him in to adjust his medication until he feels better. They have done the scheduled investigations which did not show any new problems.”