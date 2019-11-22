Jacob Zuma's family split over money squabble

Former president Jacob Zuma has been caught in a bitter battle between his fiancée and nephew over a tender business deal gone wrong.

Zuma's nephew, Zobaphi, accuses Zuma's longtime fiancée, Nonkululeko Mhlongo, of swindling him of at least R500,000 due to him after the two scored a tender to build water pump stations.

But Mhlongo says she doesn't owe the young Zuma a cent and labelled him a "liar" and a "devil".

Zobaphi reported the matter to Zuma but the former president failed to convince his other half to make good on their agreement.

Zobaphi told the Sowetan that Zuma advised him to pursue legal action to recoup the funds from Mhlongo.

"This matter was reported to ubaba by myself and a gentleman whom we contracted for. When his intervention did not yield any progress, he gave me permission to use whatever means necessary to recoup the money owed to me and a worker," Zobaphi said.

Mhlongo is a Pietermaritzburg-based businesswoman and mother of two of Zuma's children.