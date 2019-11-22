Fish farming and mealworms benefit small cooperatives

The Ndlovu Family Farm Cooperative in Hekpoort, Mogale City, is one of several sites to benefit from fish farming and mealworm breeding.

This was after the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR) installed infrastructure that will be used for fish farming and mealworm breeding.

The programme is a collaboration between the department and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), looking at the feasibility of this type of farming.

John Ndlovu, from the Ndlovu Family Farm Cooperative, was delighted to see a fish tank system being installed on his farm in Hekpoort.

“I’m grateful and honoured to have been chosen. We will be trained in fish farming and maintenance of the fish tanks. This means we will have more than three people working every day and gaining the necessary skills to sustain the operation of the system even after the pilot has been completed,” he said.