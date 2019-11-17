Rhino, calf and zebra electrocuted by collapsed power pylon in Tshwane

“It is unknown what caused the collapse of the wooden pylons, but one leg of the two-legged structure failed about 1.5m above ground level, causing the overhead electricity cables to come into contact with the animals who were below it at the time,” said Wannenburg.

“Eskom technicians are already on site to repair the pylon and secure the overhead cables.”

Nature conservation officials will work with Eskom to establish the cause of the collapse and check the soundness of other structures supporting the affected overhead line.

Wannenburg said they would also “determine which measures could be implemented to safeguard the reserve’s wildlife from further harm. This was a tragic accident.”