Greenwood concert helps fund baby home

The Greenwood Primary School wind band’s recent fundraising concert in aid of Thand’usana Baby Haven has yielded R12,550 for the non-profit organisation.



The school band held a concert titled Eyes on Tomorrow at the Newton Park Methodist Church to help the home fund health care, nutrition and other costs for abandoned babies recovered through the organisation’s baby “safe”. ..

