Northern areas residents padlock EP rugby offices after #SpringboksTour no-show
Irate northern areas residents padlocked the Eastern Province Rugby Union offices on Monday morning, saying the general manager Thando Manana needed to explain why the #SpringboksTour parade failed to drive through their area.
ANC MPL Christian Martin said he bought a padlock and personally locked the gate this morning.
“I have also parked my car in front of the gate. We as the northern areas community want Mr Manana to tell us why the #SpringboksTour parade did not come to the northern areas.”
Martin said he had seen insulting memes and heard voice notes from people joking about why the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions did not follow the initial route schedule, as well as the subsequent consequences.
“Some of us bought rugby jerseys and we brought our children out in the cold weather in support of the Boks.
“Then you have people making voice notes saying they did not come because people in the northern areas support the All Blacks!
“We are not going anywhere. And more people will join us in closing off the entrance,” Martin said.
Martin said Manana had arrived at the offices and they will be having a meeting. This was confirmed by Manana.
This is a developing story.
An electric atmosphere followed the team’s tour bus in Nelson Mandela Bay as residents embraced the festive feeling that accompanied the rare opportunity of seeing their heroes in the flesh.