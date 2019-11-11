Northern areas residents padlock EP rugby offices after #SpringboksTour no-show

Irate northern areas residents padlocked the Eastern Province Rugby Union offices on Monday morning, saying the general manager Thando Manana needed to explain why the #SpringboksTour parade failed to drive through their area.

ANC MPL Christian Martin said he bought a padlock and personally locked the gate this morning.

“I have also parked my car in front of the gate. We as the northern areas community want Mr Manana to tell us why the #SpringboksTour parade did not come to the northern areas.”