Teacher wins award for integrating technology in the classroom

Embracing technology and using it for educational purposes has earned a Herbert Hurd Primary School teacher an Excellence in Education Award for her involvement in integrating technology into the teaching environment.



Grade 2 teacher Lindsey Watson received the overall prestigious iTeacher of the Year Award for her efforts in implementing a structured learning environment by introducing Apple devices and systems in classes offered by the school. ..

