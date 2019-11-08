Teacher wins award for integrating technology in the classroom
Embracing technology and using it for educational purposes has earned a Herbert Hurd Primary School teacher an Excellence in Education Award for her involvement in integrating technology into the teaching environment.
Grade 2 teacher Lindsey Watson received the overall prestigious iTeacher of the Year Award for her efforts in implementing a structured learning environment by introducing Apple devices and systems in classes offered by the school. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.