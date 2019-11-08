GALLERY | Your week in pictures

KNITTING FOR TATA Rhenier Botha and Mary Emms produced the goods at the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela end- of-year high tea and knit-a-thon at Holiday Coffee shop in Walmer
Image: Eugene Coetzee
KNITTING QUEENS Carolyn Steyn, from left, Zuziwe Nxakala, Bonita Botha and Bulie Sikiwe had a good time at the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela end-of-year high tea and knit-a-thon at Holiday Coffee shop in Walmer Image: Eugene Coetzee
67 BLANKETS FOR SA Joyce Williams and Ros Rose enjoy some delicious snacks at the high tea and knit-a-thon held in Walmer for 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Image: Eugene Coetzee
WINNING SMILES Mast Kukiyi, left, and Zingi Kom were among the crowd of fans who gathered at the Baywest Fan Park to watch the final game between the Springboks and England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Saturday Image: Eugene Coetzee
VUVUZELA CELEBRATIONS Khaya Liwa blows his vuvuzela at the Baywest Fan Park in celebration of the Springboks' win over England at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday
Image: Eugene Coetzee
SPRINGBOK MASCOT FUN Wade Booysen, 7, and Leche Booysen,13, pose with Bokkie the Springbok at Baywest Fan Park on Saturday Image: Eugene Coetzee
HAPPY PEOPLE Masicinge Kona, back, left, Nkosekhaya Teyise, right, Ziyanda Quza, front, left, and Live Xweso, right, were at Artec Gallery in Bird Street on Sunday Image: Londeka Dlamini
OUT AND ABOUT Zama Afrika, from left, Siphosethu Mtsulwana and Xabiso Zweni attend the Temba Ncetani album launch at NMU on Sunday Image: Londeka Dlamini
LOOKING GOOD Sindiswa Genge and Andy Ndlazilwana were at LoveHouse Private Sessions at ArtEC Gallery in Bird Street on Sunday Image: Londeka Dlamini