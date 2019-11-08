Port Elizabeth High Court name change possible

If Port Elizabeth’s name changes to Gqebera, it is highly likely that the Port Elizabeth High Court would follow suit.

Justice and correctional services department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the Port Elizabeth High Court was a division of the Eastern Cape and any name changes in the province would be reflected.

“Should there be a name change it is conceivable the seat of the High Court of SA Eastern Cape Division in Port Elizabeth will have to reflect that change,” Phiri said.

Phiri did not respond to questions about what the process of the name change would be.

The Eastern Cape Geographical Names Committee has recommended name changes for Port Elizabeth, the airport and Uitenhage.

After years of public debates on name changes, the naming committee recommended that Port Elizabeth be renamed Gqebera, the airport be named after Khoi and San chief David Stuurman and Uitenhage be renamed Kariega.

Uitenhage’s Rosedale township will be renamed Kamesh if the committee’s recommendation is approved.

It has also proposed that the acronym NU — used to demarcate sections of Motherwell township — be scrapped.