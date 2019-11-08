Nomgcobo Jiba gives up on getting job back

Former deputy national director of public prosecutions, advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, yesterday gave up the fight to be reinstated by parliament at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In her response to a request by parliament for submissions in her defence for consideration in terms of section 12 (6) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act following her axing by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April, Jiba said she was moving on with her life.

"I have taken a decision to move on with my life. I do not seek any restoration by the parliament back to my position in the NPA. For this reason, I will not make any representations in this regard," she said in a two-page letter addressed to Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise.

Jiba added that "the reasons for my decision are personal".

"The entire matter has taken its toll on me and my entire family for close to five years. During these years, I have endured unmitigated hurt, stigmatisation and insults, all of which have no true factual basis at all," she said.