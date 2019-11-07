Daughter of drowned domestic worker takes fight to ConCourt

PREMIUM

The daughter of a domestic worker who drowned after falling into a swimming pool at her workplace has gone all the way to the Constitutional Court to change the law.



When Sylvia Mahlangu’s mother Maria died in March 2012, she was told she could not to claim compensation under the Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act because domestic workers in private households were not defined as employees and were therefore exempt from the act. ..

