Red-tape nightmare over for adopted SA kids bound for US

Five American families and the special needs SA children they have legally adopted will finally be able to go home after the department of home affairs agreed to issue them with the necessary documents and passports.



This was after they launched an urgent high court application last week at which all the families testified about their plight, which was first reported in the Sunday Times last month...

