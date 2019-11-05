Gauteng transport department to give advanced driving lessons to taxi drivers

In a bid to reduce road carnage, the Gauteng transport department on Tuesday announced that the province’s taxi drivers would be sent for advanced driving lessons.

“Armscor is going to help us with advanced driving skills. We want to empower the taxi industry, particularly the taxi drivers, so they can ... improve not just driving, but also customer relations,” said Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

He was speaking to eNCA on the sidelines of a two-day road safety seminar, which started in Pretoria on Monday.

Mamabolo said having a driver's licence did not necessarily mean one was adequately skilled.

“It is important that we empower taxi drivers with advanced and sophisticated methods of driving so that we protect the lives of commuters.”