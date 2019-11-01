No bail for Ndlovu rhino poaching gang
Protesters cheered as the bail applications of the notorious Ndlovu gang, already sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for rhino poaching, were shot down in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday, with a judge finding that the three men had failed to grasp the enormity of their actions.
Jabulani Ndlovu, 41, Forget Ndlovu, 39, and Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu, 37, had asked to be released from custody to try to earn an income pending their respective appeals to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein...
